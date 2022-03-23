SACKETS HARBOR — Joining global efforts to support the people of besieged Ukraine a month after the start of the Russian invasion that has resulted in weeks of deadly conflict, the Sackets Harbor Central School District was a sea of blue and yellow in solidarity Wednesday.
Wednesday was American Red Cross Giving Day. According to the Red Cross website, Giving Day is an opportunity for local communities to help families impacted by disaster. In observance of Giving Day, the district asked staff and students to wear blue and yellow to support the people of Ukraine and allowed students, for $1, to wear a hat, which is usually against the dress code indoors. Staff could wear jeans for $5 to raise money for Ukrainians.
“We started talking about how we could support at our staff level, but our initial ideas weren’t to collect money,” Principal Amy Fiedler-Horack said. “We were going to do a supply drive, but when I reached out to the (Ukrainian National Home) in Syracuse, they had been flooded with so many donations and they hadn’t been able to ship them, so we stepped back and started brainstorming. That’s when I reached out to the Red Cross to ask if there was a way we could make a donation directly to them for the Ukraine efforts.”
About $1,400 was raised Wednesday. The K-6 classroom and 7-12 homeroom that collected the most money won a donated breakfast from Chrissy Beanz Bakery, 105 W. Main St. in the village.
Mrs. Fiedler-Horack said one of the things she and Superintendent Jennifer L. Gaffney have worked on is making sure kids understand that although they live in a small community, they’re still impacted by things happening around the world. Halls and classrooms were awash with various shades of blue and yellow, the national colors of Ukraine.
Fourth grader McKenna L. Haines, 10, said she stayed up until 9 p.m. Tuesday night making shirts for herself and fellow fourth grader Olive P. Rowell, 9.
“My grandfather always is watching the news so I see all these explosives and everything and I’m thinking this is so wrong,” she said. “People are attacking their homes for no reason at all just because they want their land.”
For some in Sackets, the war hits even closer to home. Senior Davyd Leonoveds, 18, moved to the area with his family from central Ukraine about five years ago to be closer to his uncle, but still had family members in Ukraine when the invasion began. Many of those family members have evacuated to Poland. He and his younger brother Fedosii, 16, attend Sackets. Their mother, Larissa, is a staff member.
On Feb. 24, Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine in a major escalation of a conflict that began in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The invasion has displaced millions, and as the crisis continues, so too, do humanitarian needs.
“People in Ukraine when my mom talked to them, and she would ask how are they, they would just say like everything is fine, just planes flying around us and some rockets,” Davyd said, pointing to Ukrainians’ bravery. “I think it’s very sad what’s happening. We’re trying to support them how we can.”
He said it is nice to see his school community and others support Ukraine.
Second grader Harper A. Matukas, 7, wore a yellow jersey and a Santa hat Wednesday. She brought in more than the required $1 to be allowed to wear the hat for the day. Bringing in a total of $49, she said she emptied her piggybank and her brother helped by adding what he had saved up.
“It’s a thread throughout, the sense of community and giving back,” Mrs. Fiedler-Horack said. “Whether it’s to our community here or somewhere else, it’s embedded in their education here.”
The seniors of Sackets have been following the war closely since last month’s invasion. They said they talk about it in their economics class during weekly current events sections, as well as in the Sackets Support Center, a safe place for students to gather and talk, unwind, or seek academic or personal help.
“I think it’s a big wake-up call for all of us as a society to understand how dangerous we really are as people. Not many people really understand the full length of their power over an individual or a group or society,” senior Tyler C. Green said. “It’s important that as older kids we set the tone to discuss this so that the younger generation understands why it’s so important. Not many people are willing to make sure that the younger generation understands.”
Senior Rayne F. Peterson agreed with Tyler, noting that while sometimes people will say war is just an adult issue, the conflict and its effects are felt everywhere and by everyone.
The students of Sackets Harbor said they are proud to be part of the district and see their fellow students and others in the community coming together in support of Ukraine.
“All these people are completely innocent,” senior Kristina P. Donders said. “They’re just going about their lives and Vladimir Putin is being a big bully — that is not OK. We can’t set the precedent that big countries can bully little countries that are trying to do what’s best for them.”
Tyler said showing support and raising funds gives people a sense of pride and helps to unite people in kindness, something he said is lacking these days.
“I think the effects of COVID and the pandemic, being isolated taught us how important it is to support others,” Rayne said. “Everything going on with Ukraine is showing us once again just how important that is.”
