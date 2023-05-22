Sackets Harbor Central School class leaders
SACKETS HARBOR — The 2023 class leaders at Sackets Harbor Central School are Adelyne Jareo, valedictorian; Halley Jordan, salutatorian; and Sarah Thorp, career and technology program leader.
Adelyne Jareo
Miss Jareo, daughter of Nicole Peer, has a grade point average of 97.98; and completed college courses in Spanish, pre-calculus, business, economics, English, political science, psychology and sociology, completing six courses through Jefferson Community College, Watertown, with a grade point average of 3.79; and Advance Placement US history, scoring 5 on the exam.
Among academic honors received are Spanish National Honor Society, National Honor Society, St. Lawrence University Augsbury North Country Scholarship, St. Lawrence University Book Award, University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, Student Sage Award from Russell Sage College, WWNY News 7 Academic All-Star and New York State Attorney General’s Triple C Award.
Miss Jareo serves as class president and president of SPARK (Sackets Patriots are Resilient Kids); participated in Odyssey of the Mind. Her Odyssey of the Mind, previously been regional, state, and world finalists and earned the Ranatra Fusca Award; and is a member of art club, library club, and Sources of Strength. Additionally, she has danced with Joanne’s Northern Lights Dance Company and is a member of Stage Notes, Watertown.
In the community, she won the Inaugural Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge with her essay on volunteering at Summit Village; has hosted community dinners and provided mentorship and tutoring to other students within the new support center.
Miss Jareo plans to attend the University of Rochester, to major in history and political science.
Halley Jordan
Miss Jordan, daughter of Natalie Jordan and Harley Jordan, has a grade point average of 96.81; and completed Advanced Placement courses in US history, English 11 honors, chemistry and pre-calculus; and college courses through Jefferson Community College in English and economics, with a grade point average of 4.0.
Among academic honors received are National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, St. Lawrence University Augsbury North Country Scholarship, Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award, and Russell Sage College’s Student Sage Award. Miss
Miss Jordan is a member of art club, Spanish club, library club and Sources of Strength; participated in junior varsity soccer and is a member of the varsity soccer team. In the community, she volunteered at the Fort Drum dental clinic, where her mother works, and Whooville in the Harbor event and fall carnival, both in Sackets Harbor
Miss Jordan plans to attend St. John Fisher College, Rochester, to major in nursing.
Sarah Thorp
Miss Thorp, daughter of Michael Thorp and Melinda Binion-Thorp, has a grade point average of 96.33 in the criminal justice program at BOCES; and completed two Skills USA competitions, earning a second and third place finish. In addition, she has an overage grade point average of 95.15 and completed a college course in psychology.
Among academic honors received are National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Elmira College Key Award, Russell Sage College Student Sage Award, and Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award.
She was a member of color guard, played junior varsity soccer and basketball; and volunteered at Whooville in the Harbor, Sackets Harbor, and assisted children with a scavenger hunt.
Miss Thorp plans to attend Syracuse University to major in psychology.
