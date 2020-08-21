SACKETS HARBOR — Sackets Harbor’s 2020 open house will be held with a drive-through format this year on Sept. 2. Attendees can expect to collect their patriot face coverings, pick up Chromebook forms, pay on lunch accounts, get information about how to sign up for My School Bucks, drop off medications to the school nurse, obtain reopening information, meet with PTO and Booster Club officers, pick up order forms for spirit wear, and meet teachers.
Grades K-2 will meet in the school’s back parking lot from 5 to 6 p.m. Grades 3-5 will meet in the same location from 6 to 7 p.m.
Grades 6-8 will meet at the main entrance on the bus garage side at 6 p.m. Grades 9-12 will meet in the same location from 6 to 7 p.m.
