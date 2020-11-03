SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor Central School District anticipates having a need for bus drivers for the 2021-2022 school year and will be holding a live virtual recruitment event at 6 p.m. Nov. 10.
Participants will learn about opportunities within the district’s transportation program, the benefits of becoming a school bus driver, and about the free training program that includes behind-the-wheel experience to earn a commercial driver’s license class B, with a passenger endorsement.
Bus driving requirements include a physical examination, a valid driver’s license, a safe driving record, and a fingerprint background check.
Assistance with applications will be provided and interviews will be conducted on-site. Call (315) 646-3575 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.