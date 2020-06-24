Sackets Harbor Central School will celebrate its Class of 2020 today.
Beginning with a car parade, which will line up at 6 p.m. via Woolsey Street, participants will have the option to decorate their vehicles and celebrate their graduates around town before ending at the polo fields in Madison Barracks.
Following the car parade, a drive-in graduation ceremony will take place on the polo fields, consisting of a graduation video complete with scholarship and award announcements, messages to grads and more.
Students will be able to wear their caps and gowns during the ceremony, which will end with the turning of tassels as a class outside of their cars, but still socially distant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.