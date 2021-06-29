SACKETS HARBOR — Two years after Sackets Harbor Central School English teacher Sonya G. Esposito took over multimedia at the school, her students have won a state award for a video they created about the district’s backpack program.
The backpack program supports multiple households within the district and donations to the program come from all over. A joint effort involving school staff, students and community volunteers, the backpack program began in 2009.
The four-person team documenting the program in video form consisted of Morgan O’Brien giving interviews, Jenna Garcia writing the script and Mackenzie Boulton and Savanah Chiodi as editors creating the video on iMovie. The four were seniors at the time of winning and are now recent graduates.
“We started a broadcast last year, but this year’s class really ran with it and started doing all these interviews of things that are going on in our school,” Mrs. Esposito said. “We did a short story about the backpack program and they filmed kids helping to unpack all of the food from the trucks that come in with it, and then we interviewed people involved in the backpack program and how we spent a little bit of extra time this year on the Christmas backpack part of it because of COVID being so hard on families.”
Every Friday, Mrs. Esposito’s multimedia students would do stories, but when Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney received an email about a contest asking for student-made videos showing the connection between schools and their communities, the backpack program video was a clear standout to send in.
Taking what they had done and expanding on it for the contest, the students conducted more interviews and put it all together into one package.
“They sent it in and lo and behold, won in all of New York state,” Mrs. Esposito said. “The guy called and we got these cute little awards and $500.”
The video, named “Our Backpack Program. Our Solace,” won first place for the 9-12 category from the Rural Schools Association of New York State. The video, along with those from other schools, can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc3dX6dbtbQ&list=PLsPNbibTYl6mD2YeQUYaIaSqrJo4Z6f9p&index=15.
“I had an absolute blast with them because they were just so easy. I would say, ‘Why don’t you do this?’ I would barely give them any instructions, and they would just run with it,” Mrs. Esposito said of her multimedia students. “I would just kind of give them an idea, and then they ended up creating the vision that I had somehow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.