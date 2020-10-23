SACKETS HARBOR — When the COVID-19 pandemic shut schools, playgrounds were closed along with them, cutting off a well-used avenue for kids to expend their energy and exercise outside. In Sackets Harbor, now that the playground has opened along with the school, there’s an effort underway to add some new equipment and get kids out and about once more.
The PTO is currently raising funds for a new climbing structure, known as Pikes Peak, from Play Mart, Inc., a fitting name given the history of Sackets Harbor and its connection to Zebulon Pike, who was buried in Sackets Harbor after his death in combat at the Battle of York in 1813. A namesake warship, USS General Pike, was built and launched at Sackets Harbor before the end of that year.
“When the playground closed down back in March, kids, mine included, didn’t have a lot of physical activity, there wasn’t much they could do, everything had been closed down,” said Sackets PTO President Brenda Jock Derouin. “So, it’s about getting the kids active again, getting them off technology, getting them outside.”
Presented with various options for the new piece of equipment, Sackets students chose the climbing apparatus. In an effort to raise money for the equipment, the PTO is currently selling coupon books, with deals for both chains like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Claire’s and Hobby Lobby, as well as local favorites like Wise Guys.
The coupons range in deals from things like 50% off to $5 off of $25. According to Ms. Derouin, there are deals for things ranging from oil changes to skiing and bowling. The books cost $25 each, with 50% of profits going to the PTO for the playground effort. Sales end Nov. 13, but Ms. Derouin said they usually will have extras for those looking for one later on.
The cost of the new climbing structure is $13,521. Sackets has $4,000 in its playground fund that’s been pledged for the equipment and $2,539 was raised at a past Spell-A-Thon, so the PTO is just shy of halfway to the goal.
“So we don’t make a huge impact on our current finances, we have the coupon books, we’ve applied for a grant, we’re hoping to get a few donations and we’re going to have a penny war in November,” Ms. Derouin said.
The students in each grade will bring in pennies, Ms. Derouin, and to add some excitement, kids can bring in silver coins and sabotage the other classes by adding those to their buckets, which would then subtract from the pennies. But if kids bring in paper money, that adds to their totals.
“... so we’re hoping that the kids will show their competitive edge and make it a good fundraiser,” she added.
This endeavor has been inspired by the Indian River Central School District’s recent 1 Million Pennies Project, which ended with the district donating $10,000 to the Jefferson County SPCA from the collected coins.
The cost of the Pikes Peak climbing apparatus would have come to more than the $13,521 if the PTO had opted to have it installed, so instead, a community build will take place in the spring when the equipment arrives and the weather clears.
“The playground is not only for the schoolchildren,” Ms. Derouin said.
“Sackets is a tourist place, so in the summertime there’s children, preschoolers and other community members that use the playground.”
For any donations to the playground effort, a check can be made out to the Sackets Harbor PTO and sent to the school. As for the community build, the PTO will have more information on that as it gets closer to the time, but those interested in helping out may contact the PTO at sacketspto@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.