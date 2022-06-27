SACKETS HARBOR — Along with increasingly difficult coursework as he has moved up in school, Shane D. Terry has also dealt with the progression of a rare and disabling genetic disorder: fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, referred to as FOP. Nevertheless, his smile and positive attitude have remained firmly in place.
FOP is characterized by the abnormal development of bone in areas of the body where bone is not normally present, such as the ligaments, tendons, and skeletal muscles. Specifically, the disorder causes the body’s skeletal muscles and soft connective tissues to undergo a metamorphosis, essentially a transformation into bone, progressively locking joints in place and making movement difficult or impossible.
Diagnosed in 2008 at four years old, Shane’s body has undergone a large transformation since.
“Right when he was born, we knew something was wrong because he was very stiff and they felt what they thought were bone spurs on his knees and hips,” his mother, Kimberly “Kim” A. Weston, said. “We, for four years, traveled all over to different doctors, genetic doctors, oncologists to see if we could get a diagnosis for him. What really brought it out is he was sledding and got hit by another kid. The next morning he woke up and had this huge bump on the back of his shoulder.”
Kim said she took Shane to the pediatrician and they did some testing, not knowing what it was. By that night, it had gotten even bigger, so they were sent to Syracuse. At one point, they were thinking it was a frozen shoulder, but there were no doctors in Syracuse that had ever treated one on a child. Following about a month and a half of traveling back and forth and getting nowhere, Kim had gotten a bit sick of it and told the doctors to find someone who had done this on a child before and that’s where they’d go.
A physical therapy doctor was found at Boston Children’s Hospital, and while she was at it and traveling all that way with Shane, Kim decided to set up appointments with an oncologist and geneticist as well. After spending hours with the geneticist, the doctor told Kim she was pretty sure she knew what Shane had and if she was right, they’d have a long road ahead. She came back shortly after and officially diagnosed him with FOP and put the family in contact with a specialist out of Pennsylvania.
According to the International Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Association, FOP is one of the rarest, most disabling genetic conditions. It is estimated that FOP affects about 3,500 people worldwide or approximately one in two million people, though at the present time, researchers are aware of approximately 800 people throughout the world who have FOP. Extra bone growth cannot be removed as surgical intervention often results in a worsening of the condition where the bone grows back and further impairs mobility. At this time, there is no treatment for FOP. For now, medication is only helpful to manage the symptoms of FOP such as pain and inflammation.
Shane’s condition has affected everyday life greatly as it has progressed, especially at school with things like playing in gym class, he said.
“I had limited playtime in gym, or would have to go out into the halls to play with beachballs and things that wouldn’t hurt me,” Shane said. “There has been a fair amount of limitation, especially with school field trips, I wasn’t able to join in most of them, but I was able to go on some like the senior photo.”
What Kim would do instead, when Shane couldn’t go on a certain trip, is take him that day somewhere else. She recalled one time when he wanted to go to Chuck E. Cheese so I took him and a friend instead of going on the field trip. Shane also had teacher aides, attended a class where he was given extra help with work, and has needed notes written for him. Outside of school, Shane has needed assistance with things like eating, as well as dressing, washing and using the restroom.
“It’s really progressed, he’s very locked up,” Kim said. “He’s to the point where many daily activities we have to do for him - dressing, brushing his teeth, washing his hair, all of those kinds of things. He can eat with an extendable fork, but everything has to be cut up into chunks for him. He can’t do soup or anything by himself, he needs help with that.”
Noting that everyone with FOP progresses at a different rate, Kim said Shane has been fortunate that he’s been able to at least feed himself and things like that for 18 years. Unfortunately, over time, things are just going to get worse and eventually, the disease will render him basically immobile.
Nevertheless, Shane and Kim have kept up a positive attitude, with Kim telling Shane that he can’t use FOP as an excuse. If there’s something he really wants to do, there’s a way to make it happen.
While he has had to work hard to get to this point, he was able to graduate on time with his class, and will celebrate with friends and family in August. Excited for his future after graduation, Shane said he will be working at the Dexter Free Library with his mom, the director, for the summer, shelving books mostly. Library volunteer Megan E. Mahon, 21, describes Shane as “just overall amazing,” helpful and a good worker. The two were fast friends due to Shane’s friendly personality.
According to Shane, he may even take a job at Ace Hardware. His hobbies include playing video games, hanging out with friends and family, and driving - he’s had his permit for a few months now. As for what he would like people to know about living with FOP, “I’m basically growing a second skeleton all over,” Shane said. “It’s painful.”
Described by his mom as an average teenager, a bit of a smartass but with a great personality, Shane enjoys traveling to Florida to visit family almost every year, liking to hang out in the pool or at the beach, as well as staying in hotels and ordering room service – something Kim has made sure he’s always done for himself.
“We never plan anything,” she said. “We just take each day as it is and just go with the day. He gets tired very easily, so there’s some days he just wants to lay around and be comfortable. As a mom, you have all these dreams and everything for your child, like they’re going to play sports and I’m going to be going to their games and all those things, but that could never happen with Shane.”
Though it’s definitely been a struggle, as well as a learning experience for both herself and the school district, Kim said it has been wonderful to work with for all these years, that those with Sackets have been very supportive. She said she would like to thank all the staff for being supportive of herself and Shane and their unique circumstances.
“I think I’ve had to learn a lot more patience and also to be creative,” Kim said of raising a child with FOP. “He’s also had to adapt to different situations, especially like gym class, I never wanted him in an adaptive PE, so I worked with the school district to bring in an adaptive PE teacher to give them some pointers - trying to give his as ‘normal’ a school experience as possible given his condition.”
Having always taught Shane to get to know people and be kind, she said he’s never had a problem going right up to someone in a store and starting up a conversation - something she’s seen him do a million times. Aside from right when he wakes up in the morning, Shane can pretty much always be seen with a smile on his face, ready to take on the days challenges and continue to persevere.
“We just take it day by day and figure things out,” Kim said. “I’m proud of him for overcoming the obstacles that he’s had to this point in his life and we’re looking forward to figuring out what comes next.”
