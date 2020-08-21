SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor Central School District will hold a special Board of Education meeting at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 26. This meeting will be held virtually and will be streamed. The link to access this meeting can be found at https://youtu.be/-MrvmIBCsEA.
Sackets Harbor school district to hold special BOE meeting Wednesday
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Local pro hockey: Wolves forward Marker headed to Europe to play professionally
- Local auto racing: McCreadie gets second straight Lucas Oil win
- COVID-related conduct added to Massena Central School District’s code of conduct
- Food court seating now available at Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall
- Sackets Harbor school district 2020 open house set for Sept. 2
- Hospice of Jefferson County announces #1 quality rating in state
- Judge denies Jreck principal’s motion to vacate 12½-year prison sentence
- Lewis County General Hospital board to meet, venue change
Most Popular
-
State police investigate fatal drowning in Redfield
-
Boat tour with 134 passengers runs aground off Sunnyside Island near Alexandria Bay
-
Rochester business with similar name tarnishes Watertown dog groomer’s reputation
-
DEC forest ranger accused of widespread misconduct, including ‘inappropriate sexual encounters,’ stealing
-
Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Monday, Aug. 17
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- CAROUSEL AUTO Sales, corner of Routes 3 and 49, Palermo
- NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT.
- WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- FIREWOOD SUMMER SPECIALS!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.