SACKETS HARBOR — Sackets Harbor Central School District residents will vote on a proposed $9,438,235 spending plan for the 2021-22 school year.
The proposed plan calls for a budget increase of 2.3% over the current budget, $9,226,315, which can be attributed primarily to contractual agreements. If approved, the budget would not impact the tax levy.
Some of the proposed budget’s revenues and expenditures are as follows:
— $30,000 in Federal Impact Aid
— $4,607,404 in state and BOCES aid
— $1,051,186 for general support
— $379,563 for pupil transportation
Aside from the spending plan, voters will decide on one additional proposition: a proposal to purchase one 66-passenger diesel school bus not to exceed $125,707. The local cost for the bus, according to the district, is $43,025, or $8,605 each year for five years. The district contends that this purchase is important to keep its transportation fleet in a nine-year, uninterrupted replacement rotation and failure to adhere to the replacement cycle may result in costly future repairs.
In addition, the community will elect one individual to serve a five-year term on the Board of Education, beginning on July 1. David W. Altieri is seeking re-election and is the only candidate who has come forward.
The annual budget and school Board of Education vote for residents will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 in the district’s Huttemann gymnasium. A public hearing to present the proposed budget will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 in the district’s multi-purpose room. Social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced.
Voters must be citizens of the United States, at least 18 years of age and have been a resident of the school district for 30 days prior to the vote.
