SACKETS HARBOR — Earlier this week, Sackets Harbor school officials were bracing for what looked like a difficult first day of school on Thursday.
But a major headache was averted when major improvements to the school’s bus loop were finished.
Fortunately, work crews got the paving done and installed new sidewalks and curbing just in the nick of time.
“It’s been an interesting and challenging summer,” Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney said.
The $7.9 million project, approved in May 2017, completed its first phase last summer, which consisted of replacing windows, doors and floors in both the campus and bus garage.
The project’s second and larger phase started soon after school was over in June.
But things didn’t go smoothly, Mrs. Gaffney said.
Most of the issues were caused by delays in back orders.
Dell won’t be able to deliver a server for the building’s “voice over” new phone and public address systems for a few more weeks, the superintendent said.
New lockers and classroom cabinets also haven’t arrived yet and won’t be installed until October.
“We’re hoping for Columbus Day,” Mrs. Gaffney said.
Orange construction fencing still blocks off some walkways in front of the school and green space.
Mrs. Gaffney has been communicating with staff and the community on a daily basis to let them know what to expect on the first day of school.
Despite the delays and unfinished work, the school is ready for a new year, she said.
“We’re in good shape,” she said.
The second phase also included replacing HVAC, boilers and other mechanical systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.