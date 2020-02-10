SACKETS HARBOR — Those who live in the Sackets Harbor Central School District and have a child who will be 5 years old before Dec. 1 and who will be entering kindergarten in the fall are asked to contact the school by calling (315) 646-1029 and selecting Main Office.
The school needs this information to update its census and to invite students and parents to the Incoming Kindergarten Orientation night to be held March 25.
