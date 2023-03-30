Sacred Heart Foundation dispenses its highest amount in scholarships

WATERTOWN — The Sacred Heart Foundation’s board of directors recently met to announce that $110,000 in scholarship awards for 2023 has been approved. The scholarship committee reviewed applications from seven countries, allowing for financial assistance for 52 Missionaries of the Sacred Heart.
The Sacred Heart Foundation, established in 1967, supports the formation of priests for the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart. It’s run by a team of volunteers and has been giving its scholarships since 1968.
The $110,000 funding is the highest annual award that the Sacred Heart Foundation has dispensed in scholarships. Since its inception, it has awarded over $2.34 million in scholarships to seminarians around the world.
The countries and scholarship distributions for 2023: U.S.A., 2; Colombia, 10; Cameroon, 17: Dominican Republic/Haiti, 8; Fiji, 6 and Indian Union, 9.
The Missionaries of the Sacred Heart is an order of Roman Catholic priests and brothers founded by Father Jules Chevalier in 1854 in Issoudun, France. Its order is based on the “spirituality of the Sacred Heart,” focusing on building healthy relationships with God, self and others.
The foundation’s 50th annual benefit dinner is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Hilton Garden Inn, 1290 Arsenal St. Cost is $50.
For more info, go to sacredheartfoundation.com.
