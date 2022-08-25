WATERTOWN — The Sacred Heart Foundation will present its 49th annual benefit dinner Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Hilton Garden Inn, 1290 Arsenal St.
Social hour is at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7.
Guest speaker will be Father Corneille Boyeye, chaplain at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, Ogdensburg and member of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart.
Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the foundation at 315-782-3344 or by e-mailing mail@sacredheartfoundation.com.
Tickets are also available at www.sacredheartfoundation.com or by contacting a foundation board member of honorary council member.
The three dinner choices are chicken, beef and vegetarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.