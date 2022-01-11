WATERTOWN — The Safe Schools Endeavor, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, will award nearly $16,000 in grant support to nine Jefferson County schools for the 2021-22 school year.
This is the third year the fund has made grant awards. Since its inception, the Safe Schools Endeavor has awarded nearly $62,000 to 35 schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
“Each of these very worthy projects are only possible because of the businesses, groups and individuals who continue to give generously to the Safe Schools Endeavor, knowing failure can only come from inaction,” Erika Flint, steering committee chair, said in a statement. “Seeing projects that expand across a variety of safety measures at all grade levels is particularly satisfying and truly helps carry the mission of the Safe Schools Endeavor forward.”
The Community Foundation Board of Directors unanimously approved the following Safe Schools Endeavor grants:
• Carthage Central School District: $2,500 to fund “Superhero Anti-bullying,” a student assembly in each of the district’s elementary schools
• Sackets Harbor Central School District: $2,500 to create and sustain the Sackets Support Center, a safe space for students to connect with peers and trusted adults
• LaFargeville Central School District: $2,250 to upgrade and improve the school’s campus-wide emergency communication system
• Alexandria Central School District: $2,000 to purchase the Project VisitU Visitor Management System
• Indian River Central School District: $2,000 to fund two sessions of “Clear the Fog,” a student assembly that seeks to educate youth about the dangers of vaping and how the vaping industry manipulates young people to consume its products
• Watertown City School District Case Middle School: $1,950 to purchase Halo Smart Sensor detectors for student bathrooms
• General Brown Central School District: $1,250 to develop a “mindfulness space” in the elementary buildings
• Indian River Central School District: $900 to purchase safety equipment needed for the school’s express student pick-up and drop-off
• Watertown City School District Sherman Elementary: $500 to help install vibrant decals that offer positive and inspirational messages throughout the building
Grants are made possible with the gifts of many individuals and businesses in Jefferson and Lewis counties. The Safe Schools Endeavor stresses awareness, empowerment and action within school communities. All grant proposals are evaluated based upon the degree to which they embody these desired outcomes.
