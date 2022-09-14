Safe Schools initiative seeking ideas from Jefferson, Lewis County districts

WATERTOWN — The Safe Schools Endeavor, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, has announced that applications for 2022-23 funds are now available. All schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties are eligible and encouraged to seek grant funding for projects that seek to strengthen school safety and improve student and campus culture.

School officials and representatives should complete applications no later than Nov. 4. All applications must be completed through the foundation’s online Grant Lifecycle Manager, which can be accessed at nnycf.org/grants. Grant awards will be determined in December and applicants will be notified with a funding decision in January.

