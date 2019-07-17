Salamander saunter at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a public program at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 (rain date, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 31). Participants will walk through the woodlands and wetlands of the center to explore the world of salamanders with naturalist Pat Carney. Following a slide presentation of the natural history and identification of native salamanders, participants will search under logs, along the brook edge, seeps and ponds to discover to discover these wonderfully secretive amphibians of our woodlands. Old sneakers or water-boots recommended.
There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12. Children under the age of three are free.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located at 748 Route 183, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown.
For more information call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286, ext. 400. To find out about programming at the find them on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB.
Contact the office if people have any special needs.
