Salmon River Central School class leaders
FORT COVINGTON — The 2023 class leaders at Salmon River Central School, Fort Covington, are Luke Miller, valedictorian; and Riley Thomas, salutatorian.
Luke Miller
Mr. Miller, son of Melissa and Shawn Miller, has a weighted grade point average of 104.8 and will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in math and science.
He serves as president of student council and National Honor Society, class president and represents teammates in Varsity Club.
Among honors received are Outstanding Achievement in Earth science, Daughters of the American Revolution Award for highest average in Advanced Placement U.S. history, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award, RIT Innovation and Creativity Award, Clarkson University High School Leadership Award and 2018 Triple C Comptroller’s Award for Courage, Character and Commitment.
He earned Academic All-Northern, named a New York State Scholar Athlete, was part of Section X Leadership Academy and named 1st Team All-Northern in soccer, hockey and baseball; earned Section X Hockey Vern Burrow Sportsmanship Award and was named to the 1st Team All-State Hockey Team during the state final four event.
Mr. Miller plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in mechanical engineering.
Riley Thomas
Mr. Thomas, son of Falon Thomas and Nolan Jacobs, has a weighted grade point average of 104.16 and will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in math and science.
He serves as vice president of National Honor Society, is an ambassador for Mohawk Youth Health Ambassadors and is a member of North Country Science and Technology Entry Program (NCSTEP).He plays trumpet in the high school band, and participated in All-County Band, cross country, basketball and spring track.
Among honors received are the Clarkson School Scholars Award, RPI Medal for Academic Achievement and Wilkes University Colonel Leadership Award.
Mr. Thomas plans to attend Yale University, New Haven, Conn., to major in computer science and math.
