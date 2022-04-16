FORT COVINGTON — The 2022 class leaders at Salmon River Central School are Kiyah Francis, valedictorian; and Madison Mora, salutatorian.
Kiyah Francis
Miss Francis, daughter of Rachel and Jordan Francis, has a weighted grade point average of 105.87.
She is a member of National Honor Society, completing 15 hours of community service per year, and enjoys art, including digital illustration.
Madison Mora
Miss Mora, daughter of Kelly and Peter Mora, has a weighted grade point average of 105.38.
She is a member of National Honor Society, completing 15 community service hours per year; played soccer and indoor/outdoor track; and is a member of band. Outside of school, she served breakfast at the local adult center.
