FORT COVINGTON — Superintendent Stanley Harper met with members of the Salmon River Teachers’ Association on Monday to discuss a letter written by the union’s president, who detailed claims of mistreatment of educators.
The letter from Adam Schrader, the union president, last week sparked an emergency Board of Education meeting, where a group of about 100 demonstrators protested the treatment of the district’s teachers outside the Salmon River Central building, 637 County Road 1.
Schrader on Tuesday said he believed Monday’s meeting went well.
“It was, I think, uncomfortable for both sides because it required clearing the air about a lot of long standing tensions and differences,” Schrader said. “I will say that to (Harper’s) credit, he sat there and he did not argue ... he listened silently and took notes. “
Harper, who last week refuted the allegations made in the letter, could not be reached for comment about the meeting.
Before the Dec. 9 meeting, sticking out from a group of about 100 demonstrators who turned out to support the teachers’ association, were 35 metal folding chairs.
The chairs were lining the sidewalk up to Salmon River’s building entrance. It represented the 35 teachers who left Salmon River over the course of the last five years.
Schrader said, in regards to “things that you try to sweep under the rug,” there were “too many of them at this point and it was time for a full disclosure of everything — of all those things that had frustrated our membership and also eroded the professional labor management relationship.”
Educators in the district have felt micromanaged for years, Schrader said.
Schrader’s letter to his teachers’ union was sent to Harper’s administration after the district and made the decision to return students and staff to in-person learning on Dec. 8. The teachers’ association claimed that Harper notified the district community — with less than one week’s notice — that it would be returning to the building for in-person learning.
The district’s administration on Monday met with the union for about 90 minutes, Schrader said. The associations’ president said he spoke for about 40 minutes, following an introduction from the district lawyer.
Schrader said he was glad “to start moving things in the right direction.”
Schrader added that he doesn’t want to sound skeptical, but he’s seen short-term improvements before.
“The best predictor of future behavior is past behaviors,” he said, “so, we’ve seen a pattern where things have improved a short term and then regressed. I’m skeptical of an immediate solution to the problems. But I’m very confident in the strength of the (Salmon River Teachers Association) that we will stand together and we will see this through until things improve.”
Schrader said Harper has set up a series of monthly labor and management meetings, something he says the district “had not been having in about a year.”
This will allow for both sides sit down in a structured meeting and discuss how things are progressing, Schrader said.
