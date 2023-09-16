Salmon River Central set to open new stadium

A ceremonial ribbon cutting at Salmon River’s new field is scheduled to take place at 6:15 p.m., Monday, before the field’s first soccer game gets underway at 6:30 p.m.

FORT COVINGTON — Salmon River Central School District has completed work on a new outdoor stadium with a lighted turf field.

On Monday, a ceremonial ribbon cutting is set to take place before the first soccer game on the field off County Route 1. At 6:30 p.m., the new turf will see its first game as Salmon River’s varsity girls soccer team takes on Lisbon Central.

