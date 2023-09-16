FORT COVINGTON — Salmon River Central School District has completed work on a new outdoor stadium with a lighted turf field.
On Monday, a ceremonial ribbon cutting is set to take place before the first soccer game on the field off County Route 1. At 6:30 p.m., the new turf will see its first game as Salmon River’s varsity girls soccer team takes on Lisbon Central.
The new synthetic turf field at Salmon River Central was part of a larger $7.4 million capital project that the school district’s voters approved in 2021.
Additional upgrades and enhancements associated with the capital project include a new community walking trail, a resurfaced track, new tennis, basketball and pickleball courts and field improvements.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has recognized Salmon River High School as a school of excellence for the second year in a row, according to a prepared statement from Capital Region BOCES. Salmon River is just one of two high schools in all of Section 10 and is one of 219 high schools across New York to receive this prestigious award, according to the press release. The award recognizes students who excelled with both athletics and academics during the 2022-23 school year. “Our student athletes should be extremely proud of this tremendous achievement,” Superintendent Stanley Harper, said in the press release, “While we value the importance of athletics, we also emphasize that academic excellence is key to success.” For a school to achieve this honor, 75% of a school’s varsity teams must qualify and receive the scholar-athlete team award, according to the press release, which states to receive the scholar-athlete team award, a team’s average GPA for 75% of the roster must be at least 90. NYSPHSAA plans to give Salmon River High School commemorative awards at a local athletic director workshop this month, according to the press release. “This designation wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of our coaching staff as well as the families of our student athletes,” Salmon River’s Athletic Director Shawn Miller, said in the press release, “Without them, our students wouldn’t have had the guidance and support they needed to prioritize their time at practice as well as in the classroom.” Salmon River High School athletes were awarded the same school of excellence honor for their work during the previous, 2021-22, school year.
