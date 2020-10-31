MASSENA — A partnership between the Massena Central School District and the Massena Salvation Army is putting more hot spots in homes where students lack internet access.
“They wanted to partner with the school to provide support for our students who need support,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said the Salvation Army received a grant through Alcoa, and the district and Salvation Army brainstormed the best way to serve students with the funding.
“We found that internet access was one of the things we struggled with,” Mr. Brady said.
The grant funding allowed them to purchase 20 internet hot spots, called kajeets, which will allow the district to support its highest needs families who are learning remotely, but lack internet access.
Each hot spot will provide internet for a household for one year.
“We already have 15 out there for families and need more. Hopefully that’s all we’ll need during the pandemic,” Mr. Brady said.
School administrators are distributing the hot spots to families throughout the district so students can participate in remote and hybrid learning. Families had options for their student to take part in remote learning or in-person learning this school year. About a quarter of Massena Central’s families had opted for remote learning. Mondays are remote learning days for all students.
“Making sure that all students have an opportunity to excel is an important part of the Massena Central Schools mission and this is an exciting collaboration with the local Salvation Army to promote educational equity,” Community Schools Director Kristin Colarusso-Martin said.
“We really appreciate our Salvation Army. We appreciate that they looked to us for this grant,” Mr. Brady said.
When school doors were closed and all students went to remote learning in mid-March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the district worked with Slic Network Solutions to set up a Wi-Fi hot spot in the high school parking lot for students who did not have internet access at their homes.
