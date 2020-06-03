WATERTOWN — Applications will soon be accepted for the third annual Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship through the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.
Susan Peters, a retired nurse from Samaritan Medical Center, established the scholarship in 2018 for registered nurses looking to advance their careers as nurse practitioners. Two scholarships of $2,000 are awarded each year.
Mrs. Peters graduated from the former House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing and served as a staff RN and a nurse manager of Samaritan’s Medical/Surgical, Orthopaedic and Alternate Level of Care units for more than 20 years. She retired from Samaritan Medical Center as a certified oncology nurse and passed away earlier this year on March 25.
“Susan so generously established this scholarship to promote the nurse practitioner profession because she felt there is an increasing need for these professionals due to the nationwide shortage of physicians,” said Beth Fipps, vice president of Samaritan Foundation and Community Services.
The application period for the Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship opened Monday and concludes July 19. A scholarship award announcement will take place in August. The 2019 Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship recipients were Jillian Marra and Chika Egorho.
To be eligible for this scholarship, candidates must meet the following criteria:
n Must be an RN with a minimum of two full years’ working experience. RNs working for Samaritan Medical Center are preferred, but are not mandatory.
n Medical/surgical experience preferred but not necessary.
n Must be a resident of either Jefferson or Lewis counties.
n Eligible to apply after successful completion of first semester in a nurse practitioner program with at least a B average.
As part of the application, RNs must describe why they are pursuing their nurse practitioner degree and where, as well as whether or not they have a financial need. Two letters of recommendation and a transcript must be submitted with the application to support the applicant’s pursuit of a nurse practitioner degree.
For more information, or to obtain a scholarship application, contact the Samaritan Foundation at 315-785-4584 or visit samaritanhealth.com/scholarships. Completed forms can be emailed to info@shsny.com or mailed to Samaritan at 830 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
