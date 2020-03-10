DEXTER — Instead of one color for men and another for women, the graduating class at General Brown Central School will all wear blue gowns as part of what the district is calling its effort to be an inclusive community for all students.
Traditionally, students at General Brown chose between white or blue gowns, with white designated for female students and blue for male students, a statement on the district’s website said Tuesday.
Now, the district is saying it will no longer designate different colored gowns based on gender identification.
The move comes after the state previously recommended that school districts eliminate any gender-based policies, rules and practices that do not serve a clear pedagogical purpose, the statement said.
“This move follows guidance from the New York State Education Department on steps a district can take to develop an inclusive environment,” Superintendent Barbara Case said, “which is an area we have been focusing on since last year when the board of education approved the district’s new strategic plan.”
Nicole Donaldson, General Brown Junior-Senior High School Principal, said it was brought to the district’s attention that designating colors for the males and females could be “detrimental for any students questioning their gender identity.”
“We recognize that some students are upset that they did not have a choice in gown color this year; however, we feel this change better aligns the district with inclusive practices recommended by the state as well as the district’s 2019-22 Strategic Plan,” Ms. Donaldson said.
