Sandy Creek artists collaborate during Monster Project initiative

Sandy Creek high school and elementary school students compare artwork during the school’s Monster Project. Provided photo

SANDY CREEK - Students across several grade levels at Sandy Creek Central School recently collaborated on art projects for an initiative called the Monster Project.

The Monster Project is the undertaking of a collection of artists who share a common goal of helping children recognize the power of their own imaginations and to encourage them to pursue their creative potential.

