Sandy Creek Central School class leaders
SANDY CREEK — The 2020 class leaders at Sandy Creek Central School are Madison M. Brown, valedictorian; and Marley J. Yerdon, salutatorian.
Madison Brown, daughter of Tiffany Bort and Erik Brown, plans to attend SUNY Geneseo to obtain her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and her teaching certificate.
In her time at Sandy Creek, Madison participated in the Drama Club, Show Choir, All-County Chorus, Mock Trial, National Honor Society, SADD Club, Color Guard, Book Club, Battle of the Books and Oswego County Academic Youth (OCAY) League.
Her advice for the Class of 2020 is “I know our senior year has taken an unexpected turn. However, we have been able to adapt and conquer this tough situation with the support of our friends, family and the entire community. Let this be a lesson that we have the ability to overcome any obstacle that stands in our way. We will go down in history as the class that prevailed during a pandemic and toilet paper shortage!”
Marley Yerdon, daughter of Andrea Yerdon and Corey Yerdon, will go to SUNY Canton for her bachelor’s degree in nursing with hopes of becoming a registered nurse.
While at Sandy Creek, Marley was a member of varsity softball, varsity cheerleading, varsity basketball, varsity cross country, Student Council, National Honor Society, Voice of Democracy and OCAY League. She is also the class president.
Her advice for the class is “Remember all of our experiences in high school made us stronger, better people. Know your worth, remember where you came from, and never be afraid to be yourself. You’re all capable of amazing things! Go out and take on the world, you’ve got this.”
