SANDY CREEK - Sandy Creek Central School District is accepting new student registrations for 2019-20 school year and address changes for current students.
Families who are new to the Sandy Creek School District area with a child, or children, who need to attend school in September, are welcome to register them as students at the district’s registration office. Note: People must be a resident of the district to enroll a child(ren).
To complete the registration process, the following documentation is needed: completed registration packet, a birth certificate, immunization records, custody documents (if applicable) and proof of residency. People may download a registration packet from the website at https://www.sandycreekcsd.org/ or pick one up in person.
Use the side entrance by the gymnasium to enter the building.
The office’s summer hours are from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.
For more information, contact the Sandy Creek Counseling Office at 315-387-3445, ext. 1930
