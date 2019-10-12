Sandy Creek Central School District’s new cook manager brings choice to the lunchroom

SANDY CREEK - After serving the Sandy Creek Central School District in a variety of roles, longtime employee Tracy Sullivan is now serving up meals as the new cook manager.
Sullivan, who has worked for the district for 16 years, started as a bus driver and eventually got into the food service department. She noted she has observed many culinary trends come and go during that time, with the latest being a self-serve model. By enabling students to choose what they put on their plates, it reduces waste and empowers them to make healthy decisions, she said.
“It’s their excitement I enjoy the most, knowing I am getting them more involved with their nutrition,” Sullivan said.
This year, Sullivan has implemented the self-serve model by providing new menu options, which include a taco salad that allows students to choose which fixings they would like to add. Other changes include new gluten-free menu items for students with Celiac disease, including personal cheese pizzas on Fridays, and a gluten-free bread line. Middle and high school students will now have fruit parfaits, and elementary students have a salad option.
Another new initiative for the year is the after-school snack program, which allows any student involved in a club, sports team or study group to grab a free snack before they start their afternoon activities.
For more information about the SCCSD Food Service Department or to check out the menu items, visit www.sandycreekcsd.org/department/foodservice.
