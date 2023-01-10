Sandy Creek Central School receives grant from the New York Life Foundation to be a Grief Sensitive School Community

New York Life Agent and GSSI Ambassador Nichole Wall, reading to a group of Sandy Creek students.

SANDY CREEK - The New York Life Grief-Sensitive School Initiative (GSSI) was created in 2018. Sandy Creek Central School became a designated Grief Sensitive School in 2022, As a result of agreeing to strive to become grief sensitive, the school received $500 that was used to fund grief counseling and other grief management efforts.

GSSI aims to better equip educators and other school personnel to support grieving students. Schools can receive grants, physical materials such as books, and more.

