Sandy Creek Central School’s pre-K orientation eases transition for first day

SANDY CREEK - In preparation for the first day of pre-K, Sandy Creek Central School District held an orientation week for students and parents.
During the first week of school for kindergarten through 12th grade, incoming pre-K students and their parents could sign up for a time slot to meet their teacher and visit the classroom. Incoming pre-K students found their personal cubbies, got measured and played with educational toys.
After parents completed paperwork, students went outside to meet their bus driver and find their seat on the bus. There were name tags on the ceiling to help each child find their seat. The event helped to transition students into the routine of their first day of school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.