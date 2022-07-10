Sandy Creek Comet Crushers returns for a second year

SANDY CREEK - When Comet Crushers launched last year in the Sandy Creek Central School District, it became clear that the “Shark Tank” inspired event would be popular for years to come.
Over the course of eight weeks, students had to complete tasks such as designing a mantra poster; conducting entrepreneurial research; and creating a business plan, logo, slogan, illustration, design, magazine ad, commercial, jingle and pitch. Finally, they had to create a prototype — with an accompanying visual aid — and develop a presentation. All students presented to their classmates and the top 10 were chosen to move onto the Comet Crushers Panel.
“It is always amazing to see our students step up and rise to the challenge,” said Elementary Principal Tim Filiatrault. “Their projects and the work they put into this is so impressive and makes us all feel very proud! Their creativity and brilliance is so inspiring! They all ‘crushed it’ this year!”
The top three finishers, as judged by a panel of Sandy Creek Central School staff, community members and small business owners, received a cash prize, and all the finalists received various prizes and gifts for their participation.
Phoebe Preston finished first with an idea for a device she called “The Toasty Bat,” which helps softball and baseball bats stay warm in cold weather, to avoid cracking or breaking. When asked about her favorite aspect of the challenge, Preston said, “The Green Room was my favorite, but the whole thing was awesome!”
Rounding out the remaining top three were Treylen Hunt, in second place, and Parker Rathbun, in third. Hunt’s idea, “The Cheer-You-Up Service,” put a smile on the judges’ faces. The service delivers cheer and can be customized with things like balloons, stuffed animals, flowers or candy. Rathbun’s “The Wicked Light Up Box” is a fishing tackle box that lights up to prevent injury and helps anglers see better when fishing at nighttime.
“Comet Crushers Day was amazing! The students were incredible, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Christie Quenville, the fifth-grade teacher who came up with the idea and guided the process. “The challenges they pushed through and the personal growth was astounding. I held them to some pretty high standards and boy, did they rise!”
