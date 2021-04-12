Sandy Creek CSD library accepts donation to purchase new books

SANDY CREEK - The Sandy Creek Central School District’s library accepted a large donation that was used to purchase new books that will go into circulation for all students.
Watertown’s Massey’s Furniture Barn donated more than $9,000 total worth of books to Sandy Creek and other area school districts through its Bucks for Books program. The company puts aside $2 from every sale toward the program.
“I see the books these kids are dealing with and they are torn and tattered and old. It’s something that I can do and my company can do to help the children get better books in these libraries,” Massey’s owner Shawn Massey told WWNY.
Sandy Creek Librarian Rachel Allen said she was very excited for the donation, which totaled $2,300 and allowed the district to purchase nearly 150 unique titles.
Included in the new selections were multicultural and diversity themes, additions to favorite series, replacements of popular books, top books from recent years and stories related to Sept. 11, 2001.
Allen thanked Massey’s for its generous donation and emphasized the importance of reading, especially while growing up.
“Reading is something we want to make a habit early because it’s such an important life skill for future careers and comprehension,” said Allen. “This donation will help engage students and we are incredibly grateful.”
