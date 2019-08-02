SANDY CREEK - The Sandy Creek Central School District welcomes Oswego County Sheriff Officer Frederick Baird as their new Special Police Officer (SPO) on site for the coming school year. Baird will have an office at the school and will be on hand to enhance the safety and security for students, staff and the community.
One of Baird’s goals in this position is to build positive relationships with students and he plans to be visible and accessible for the students each day. Another key part of the position at the school is the immediate response to any incidents and the ability to deal with a situation at the school level.
Baird has extensive experience in law enforcement and the military. He retired after 26 years with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department and has 28 years of experience in the military as an active military and National Guard member. He is a veteran of Desert Storm with the 101st Air Division.
Baird is a life-long resident of Oswego County (other than military service). He married his high school sweetheart and raised two daughters in the area and has three grandchildren. He and his wife of almost 28 years live in New Haven where he enjoys the outdoors in his spare time; hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He also loves to travel and spend time with his grandchildren.
Baird serves the Sandy Creek District through a special arrangement with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department and Superintendent Kyle Faulkner credits Sheriff Hilton with making the position happen for Sandy Creek and other districts in the area. “Without Sheriff Hilton, this partnership would never have happened,” said Faulkner, adding “he’s been awesome in assisting with this position.” Faulkner also indicated that the position aligns with the district’s focus on safety security and the well-being of students and staff in the district.
