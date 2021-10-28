Sandy Creek Elementary celebrates fire safety week

Lacona Fire Department Chief Mike LaRock and Second Lieutenant Gage MacDuffie teaching Sandy Creek Students about fire safety and prevention.

SANDY CREEK - Sandy Creek Elementary students recently listened to a presentation regarding fire safety and prevention.

Led by Chief Mike LaRock, of the Lacona Fire Department, the presentation taught students the importance of fire safety and prevention and gave them a look into a firefighter’s job. LaRock also discussed the value of having working smoke detectors in the house.

Second Lieutenant Gage MacDuffie wore his firefighting gear and demonstrated to students what a firefighter would look like in an emergency situation. In addition to all of the valuable information students were given, they were also allowed to tour a Lacona Fire Department firetruck.

The presentation closed with a question and answer session and each student received a water bottle, sticker and plastic fire helmet.

