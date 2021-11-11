Sandy Creek Elementary students prepare for Student Council elections

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.