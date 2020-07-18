1: Sandy Creek Class of 2020 Valedictorian Madison Brown receives her diploma from Superintendent Kyle Faulkner as her parents look on during the district’s drive-thru graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 27.
2: Pictured is a look at Sandy Creek’s ceremony set-up on the rainy Saturday morning. The stage was set up near the district office entrance to provide easy access for cars to loop around. Afterward the seniors paraded in their vehicles through the villages of Sandy Creek and Lacona to celebrate.
3: During the senior parade, Sandy Creek Class of 2020 Salutatorian Marley Yerdon waives from atop a Redfield Volunteer Fire Department firetruck.
4: Sandy Creek High School Principal Kevin Seymour delivers a speech during Sandy Creek’s drive-thru commencement ceremony, which was streamed live for those who couldn’t attend.
5: Gavin Babcock, right, graduates from Sandy Creek High School and receives his diploma from Superintendent Kyle Faulkner. Also pictured is high school Principal Kevin Seymour and announcer Tonya Trudell, who is a teacher at Sandy Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.