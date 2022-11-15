Sandy Creek holds annual fall open house

Sandy Creek students explore the library activities during the district’s fall open house event.

SANDY CREEK - Parents and students at Sandy Creek Central School District were recently treated to an evening of events and activities at the district’s annual fall open house event.

Students were able to showcase art and projects that they’ve completed, and parents had the opportunity to see their child’s classrooms, as well as meet with teachers and staff. Community groups also set up booths in the gymnasium to showcase opportunities for students and their families.

