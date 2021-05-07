Sandy Creek, Mexico Academy, and Phoenix School Districts’ budgets and elections May 18

OSWEGO COUNTY – Budgets and state aid are up. Taxes are down, flat, or up slightly. And overall, things are looking brighter than perhaps expected for Sandy Creek, Mexico, and Phoenix school districts after a year like no other of a worldwide pandemic. Each of the superintendents of these districts spoke recently on their district’s budget and upcoming school board elections.
Kyle Faulkner is superintendent of the Sandy Creek School District.
“We’re pretty pleased with the way things ended up,” he said. “The legislature and the governor obviously realized that we needed some help this year given everything that’s happened in the last year. At the beginning, with the governor’s original proposal, we had about an $860,000 gap, which clearly would have led to many layoffs. But after the budget came out, we had a very sizable increase, to say the least, to about a little over $824,000 of increased aid. So, our gap ended up only being about $35,000, for which we can easily use reserves. Our taxes are actually decreasing 1.22% on the tax levy. That’s about $18 on say a $100,000 assessed home. And the other great thing is,” he continued, “the only cuts aren’t really cuts, they’re just through attrition with people’s retirements. There are several we aren’t going to replace at this time. It doesn’t affect program or anything at this point. We’re also really pleased with the stimulus money that came through in the form of grants we will be able to use over the next several years to deal with learning gaps that have happened with our students as a result of the pandemic. So, we’ll have a lot of programs that we never thought we would be able to have like some summer enrichment this year and hopefully for summers to come, summer reading programs. Things like that to deal with the learning loss. Also, after-school programs, and transportation costs to go along with the after-school in the summer. So, we’re pretty excited.”
The proposed budget came in at $24,416,606. Seventy-four percent of that is allocated to programs.
State and federal aid totaled $16,943,465.
The appropriated fund balance is $185,275, resulting in an estimated tax levy of $6,866,782.
And while Faulkner is obviously quite happy with Sandy Creek’s financial situation, he realizes and spoke on what a tough year it was for everyone concerned.
Remote learning, he said “was very difficult on many of our students and certainly many of our parents as well that just weren’t prepared. They’re not teachers, and suddenly they were thrust into that position in a lot of cases. It was an awful lot to ask of parents and families, but we’re really very proud of the participation and efforts that our parents made. Our teachers did just a fantastic job, all things considered, this past year and a couple of months.”
Nevertheless, he said in a letter to the district’s families, “There is no doubt that some regression in learning has taken place during the pandemic for our students. It will be our job to provide intervention and extra instruction over the next several years to close the achievement gap for all students.”
Some of that extra instruction will most likely take place in summer school.
But, “summer school won’t be mandatory,” Faulkner said. “We’re just starting to craft what that’s going to look like for our students this year, and that’s kind of a work in progress. Once we get the guidelines with how we can use these stimulus monies, that will kind of dictate what we provide for our kids this summer and in the couple years to come. There’s going to be a lot of variables that are involved here and no one way is going to be perfect for each student. There are a lot of different scenarios depending on where the student is, what grade level they’re on, and how much they progressed over the last year. That’s our job, to do everything we can do to bring them back up to where they need to be in order to be successful students here and in the future.”
At present, Sandy Creek has implemented a hybrid schedule.
“K-six are here every day,” Faulkner said, “although we do still have about 15 K through six students that are totally remote by choice. And grades seven through 12, they are here two days a week. They’re split in two pods, if you will, and they’re here either Monday, Wednesday, or Tuesday, Thursday, and then one week, the first cohort will go on Friday and the next week the other will go on Friday. So, it’s alternating Fridays.”
Extracurriculars are somewhat in swing.
“We’re up and running with our spring sports season now,” Faulkner noted “We just started practice last week for spring sports. Things are going well. We’ve got some (after-school activities). Not everything is going because it’s just too difficult to properly social distance with some of them. But, we do have a show choir. We have a drama club that is going to have a virtual performance down the road. Before we had the organized inter-scholastic sports we had some after-school things for some of our kids, but it was very difficult because we couldn’t provide transportation half the time, just because we were so fiscally strapped. So, we didn’t engage in too much of that.”
Asked to assess the past year, Faulkner said, “Obviously, it’s not a normal year, so it’s hard to really assess. Each kid is certainly different, and virtual learning is certainly not for every kid. It’s very, very difficult for some of them to learn that way without the direct contact with the teacher. It’s going to take a couple years to be able to really assess how much this hurt us, hurt our students academically. I think there were probably some (students who liked it better), but I think the vast majority of them missed the social interaction, not only with their friends, but also with their teachers. We’re a small school and pretty tightly-knit. It’s a close-knit community and it was tough on everybody. It was tough on the teachers not seeing their kids a lot, and it was tough on the kids for sure.”
School board elections will be held along with the vote on the budget May 18.
“We have two seats up for the vote,” Faulkner said. “The five-year terms are expiring. And we have three people running for those two seats. One is an incumbent.”
There are seven members on the board. The incumbent running is Mark Haynes. The other two candidates are Kevin Halsey and John Macklen.
One proposition aside from the budget will appear on the ballot: a request from the two public libraries in the district for an additional $55,000 that the residents will vote on. Although the public libraries have no direct financial association with the school district, the district is required to put the library proposition on the ballot if the libraries request it.
The budget vote and school board election will take place Tuesday, May 18, from noon-8 p.m. in the Sandy Creek District Office board room.
Mexico Academy and Central School District not only has a new budget, it has a new superintendent this year. Donna Runner, formerly assistant superintendent in Gouverneur, is now the district’s full-time, permanent superintendent following the departure of Sean Bruno near the end of last year’s spring session. She and School Business Executive Sheilla Roth spoke recently on their district’s budget and school board elections.
The 2021-2022 budget comes in at $59,627,200, a 3.48% increase over last year. The tax levy is up 1.9%.
State aid increased overall, Roth said, Foundation Aid more than making up for decreases in other forms of state aid.
The district did, though, dip into its reserves to the tune of $1.1 million and into its fund balance for an additional $2 million.
“Last year we had no increase in the tax levy, and the year before that there was actually a significant decrease in the levy from the use of reserves,” Roth said.
Runner noted, “We’re paying less tax now than we did in 2008.”
“The district has done a very good job at trying to be fiscally responsible,” Roth said.
“We offer a very robust curriculum for our students. And to maintain that over these years does show good financial responsibility,” Runner added.
“We did have some increases in contractual salaries and benefits,” Roth said. “We always have those every year. They were a little higher than usual this year due to some recent contract settlements. We also had an increase in CiTi expenditures. We pay for services they provide and there’s also administrative and capital expenditures and those are shared amongst the districts and the county.”
“We were the only school district that had an increase in enrollment of students in the district,” Runner noted, “and so, we had to pay a little more to BOCES due to that increase. We pay based on the number of students that we have. Every district does that.”
“Other districts had a decrease,” Roth said, “so we have a bigger percentage of students in the county, and that’s how those administrative expenses at CiTi are distributed.”
Runner had considerable praise for the way the Mexico community dealt with the pandemic.
“When you talk with the majority of our parents and guardians, they seem to indicate a lot of support from teachers and staff members. I’ve been very proud of the way this community has come together to support the learning of our scholars. Pivoting so quickly to remote learning, and then coming back with a hybrid model, people have just adjusted well, students have learned to own their own learning, and parents have done the best that they can to support what was happening at home. I’m just really proud of the way everyone’s come together. I think that they took a situation that was very difficult, and made it as good as they possibly could. They just were strong in supporting one another.”
She went on to describe the school’s schedule.
“We had an A, B, C schedule where we had kids coming in either Monday, Tuesday, and then remote was Thursday, Friday. Or, they were remote Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and came in on Thursday, Friday. And then we had a fully remote, or fully virtual, learning cohort for those who chose that instead. But that was up to the families, how safe they felt bringing students in, or how they wanted their students to learn during the pandemic. Pre-k to 12 parents had that choice. I think that our district did it as well as it could be done.”
Runner realizes some students’ learning suffered due to the pandemic.
“There’s always learning gaps from year to year depending on individual students,” she said. “There are going to be some content area gaps because students weren’t here every day with a teacher. But I am confident that our teachers can meet students where they are and take them further. We’re going to take a look at those learning gaps, identify them, and take steps to remedy it. It’s what teachers do. And so, we’re ready for that.
“We’re offering a variety of support for students this summer. We will have our traditional offerings but we’re also beefing that up, making it more robust so we can target some specific skill deficits that are noted in students.”
Summer school will be one of those supports. It is not mandatory.
“We try to build really strong relationships with our families,” Runner said, “so that we could talk to them about what their scholars need, and hopefully, we’ll be able to convince them to send them to the right learning support, whether that’s after school in the fall or the summer to make up some of the noted gaps.”
Regarding the school board elections, Runner said, “We have two slots opening, and I believe we have three candidates who have applied to be looked at for taking those vacancies.”
Two of the candidates, Chad Bigelow and Amy Shaw are incumbents. The third candidate is Autumn Pigeon. She will be running for her first three-year term.
There is one proposition on the ballot to purchase five buses for $600,000.
The annual district budget vote and school board election will take place on Tuesday, May 18 from noon-9 p.m. at Mexico, Palermo and New Haven elementary schools.
The Phoenix School District has proposed a $49,518,145 budget, up 4.61%, or $2,182,644 from last year.
Basic state aid is up this year by $2,716,271 to $28,451,801. That enabled the district to perfectly balance expenses and revenue without using any appropriated fund balance and without raising taxes. The tax levy remains the same as last year at $17.4 million.
In his letter to residents, Phoenix School District Superintendent Christopher Byrne said, “the district overcame close to a $1 million budget gap that was proposed in the governor’s January budget. However, with the help of the NYS legislature and federal government assistance, the district was able to close the gap while adding much-needed support with the addition of two elementary teachers and a middle school social worker.
“The local support required to maintain all programs and activities will remain the same for the third straight year. Therefore, the levy increase is 0%, well within the legal tax cap of 3.21%. The bus proposition will ask voters to continue with our bus replacement schedule by replacing four (4) 66-passenger buses at an estimated cost not to exceed $495,929. These purchases are 90% aided by New York state.”
Byrne also said, “we plan to offer summer school this year. We will be offering it at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Details are still being worked on.”
Regarding school board elections, there are three open seats for the board and one candidate, incumbent James Graham, seeking another three-year term.
Voting will take place at the EJD Middle School main foyer on Tuesday, May 18, from noon-9 p.m.
