MEXICO — Two more school superintendents, Kyle Faulkner of Sandy Creek Central School district and Sean Bruno of Mexico Academy Central School district, responded this week to questions on graduation, their budgets, and school board elections. Here are their responses.
First, Kyle Faulkner. On this year’s graduation of the district’s 54 seniors:
“We’re basically going to do the drive by,” Faulkner said. “We’re going to have the valedictorian and salutatorian do their speeches beforehand, all taped, videoed. A welcome by me. Probably a little something from the high school principal. We’re going to be in the bus loop. Each car will pull up with a senior, and they’ll get out and receive their diploma, and parents can take their pictures. And we’ll be videotaping everything. Everyone will get a copy of the final video. After each senior’s done in the bus loop, they’re going to group in a different parking lot and wait for everybody to be done, and then our sheriff’s department and our fire department are going to lead the way on a parade around Sandy Creek and Lacona, and just drive slowly, they’re going to decorate the cars. We’re going to recognize the seniors as they drive through each village.
“These are obviously unique, unbelievable circumstances. We’re doing the best we can.”
These are very hard financial times for school districts. COVID has thrown all calculations up in the air, leaving districts in very difficult situations. The Sandy Creek district is no exception.
“We had some tough decisions to make because of cutbacks in state aid, Faulkner said. “We had to cut both by retirement, and we also had to go a little bit deeper and cut some current people, which is painful, because you’re dealing with people’s lives and livelihoods, and families, and everything.
“Other than the retirements that we aren’t going to fill, five teachers, a teacher aide, and a secretary position” were cut.
Of the five retirements, several were teachers, making for a total reduction of eight teachers.
“We’re using almost $800,000 in fund balance this year to balance the budget,” said Faulkner. “It’s basically typical of what we’ve been doing over the past few years rather than raise taxes. We’ve tried to be very conservative, especially this year. We’re only asking for a 2% tax increase. We’re trying to really lessen the burden on the local taxpayers.
“That 2% increase only gives us a $136,000 increase in revenue.”
That’s about a $30 increase on a $100,000 home.
The budget is only up a “negligible” amount from last year, according to Faulkner.
“We’re just doing our best to keep things under control for our taxpayers,” he said.
“We’re not assuming anything. We’re almost guessing in terms of what we’ll be getting from the state. We don’t have final numbers from them yet. We’re not almost guessing, we are guessing. It’s kind of a wait and see game.”
If they received more than expected, the district might hire some of those cut positions back. “Perhaps,” said Faulkner. “You never know. I wouldn’t take anything off the table.”
The vote will be June 9 by mail-in ballot.
“We tried to do everything we could to preserve as many programs and people as we could,” Faulkner said in summation. “Because everything impacts kids, and that’s our bottom line.”
And finally, school board elections. That’s a rather easy one this year in Sandy Creek. There’s one vacancy and one candidate for a five-year term on the seven-member board. The incumbent is not running for re-election. The candidate is Michele M. Warner. This will be her first term on the board, barring a write-in victory by someone else.
Next, Sean Bruno of the Mexico Academy Central School district provided the following responses:
On this year’s graduation:
“It is my understanding that the current Executive order does not allow for gatherings over 10 people, which does not support our traditional graduation at this time,” Bruno said.
“We have a committee of students, parents and staff looking for the best possible way to honor our graduates that doesn’t violate the Executive Order.”
On this year’s budget:
“We realize that this pandemic has caused financial hardships for many. In response, we have decided on a zero increase of our tax levy. Furthermore, we have reduced our budget to $233,178 less than last year’s amount to prepare for further NY State aid reductions as stated by the Governor.”
And lastly, on school board elections:
“We have three BOE positions up for vote. They are for expiring three-year terms currently held by MACS Board President Jim Emery, MACS Board Vice President Darlene Upcraft and MACS Board member Sue Teifke.
“The three candidates running for the three positions are listed here in the order they will appear on the ballot: Jim Emery, Sue Teifke, and Darlene Upcraft.”
