Sandy Creek School District mum on Superintendent Kyle Faulkner; temporary acting superintendent in place

SANDY CREEK – The mystery of what’s happened to Sandy Creek School District Superintendent Kyle Faulkner is not much clearer now than it was a month ago when we first heard rumors of something there amiss.
The laws protecting personnel matters make statements from those who often are in the know almost impossible.
With that in mind, here is my recent conversation with President of the Sandy Creek School Board John Shermidine:
When asked if there were anything he could say about Faulkner’s situation, Shermidine replied, “The only thing I can say is we have a temporary acting superintendent. That is Kevin Seymour.”
“I still can’t divulge that,” Shemidine said. “The superintendent (Kyle Faulkner) is still in a stand-down capacity. He is away from campus. That’s about all I can say.”
Is there any sort of investigation going on?
“I really can’t go into that. It’s all a matter of personnel. When it’s a matter of personnel, I’m really not at liberty to divulge anything.”
How long has Kyle Faulkner been off campus?
“I’m not sure when that action was taken. A couple weeks ago.”
And that’s all for now. Kevin Seymour is the Sandy Creek High School principal.
The next meeting of the Sandy Creek school board is scheduled for Dec. 8.
