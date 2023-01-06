Sandy Creek School District Superintendent Kyle Faulkner resigns

SANDY CREEK – School district Superintendent Kyle Faulkner has resigned effective March 10, 2023, according to minutes of the school board’s Dec. 15, 2022 meeting.
The board moved to executive session following that meeting for approximately 50 minutes and returned to move that the board accept a separation agreement between it and a certified employee of the district and directed Board President Shelmidine to execute such Settlement Agreement and General Release on behalf of the board.
The board then moved to accept the resignation of Kyle L. Faulkner “for purposes of retirement,” effective end of day, March 10, 2023.
The motion was approved 5-0 with two members, Heidi Metott and Michele Warner, absent.
Faulkner, first appointed superintendent in Sept. 2016, has not been on campus since early November, according to Board of Education President John Shelmidine. Very few other details could be released, Shelmidine said, for personnel confidentiality reasons.
As superintendent, Faulkner earned $157,952.
Sandy Creek High School Principal Kevin Seymour was named temporary acting superintendent in November, Shelmidine said.
Faulkner could not be reached for comment.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.