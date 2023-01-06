Sandy Creek School District Superintendent Kyle Faulkner resigns

Sandy Creek School District Superintendent Kyle Faulkner. Photo provided.

SANDY CREEK – School district Superintendent Kyle Faulkner has resigned effective March 10, 2023, according to minutes of the school board’s Dec. 15, 2022 meeting.

The board moved to executive session following that meeting for approximately 50 minutes and returned to move that the board accept a separation agreement between it and a certified employee of the district and directed Board President Shelmidine to execute such Settlement Agreement and General Release on behalf of the board.

