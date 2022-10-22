Sandy Creek students become teachers for a day

SANDY CREEK - Roles were reversed recently when fifth-grade students at Sandy Creek Elementary took on the role of teacher, and taught their peers about science.

As part of a recent science assignment, fifth-grade students were tasked with teaching their younger peers. Students were responsible for creating their own lesson plans, assignments, presentations, and had to dress appropriately for the role.

