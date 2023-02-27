Sandy Creek students lead successful charity drive to support local animal shelter

Students in Sandy Creek Elementary’s Student Council display some of the items they will donate to their local animal shelter.

SANDY CREEK - Student Council members at Sandy Creek Elementary recently collected dozens of animal-related items to donate to the local United Friends of Homeless Animals animal shelter.

Food, toys, and cleaning supplies were just some of the many items collected by the students. In addition, the Elementary Student Council members will donate a $500 check, made possible by various school fundraisers that the students have done during the school year.

