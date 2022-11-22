SANDY CREEK - Election season is in full swing at Sandy Creek Elementary, with students campaigning for Student Council positions.
Students in grades three through five recently gave speeches to their peers in an effort to convince them why they’re worthy of a vote. The role of president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer are all up for grabs.
“Student Council is a great way for our students to learn responsibility, honesty, and leadership,” said school social worker, Buffy Peterson. “We also give students the opportunity to become ambassadors to their younger peers. This is a role in which students are able to go into kindergarten, first, or second grade classrooms and meet with the younger students to inform them about upcoming school events.”
Once campaigning was finished and votes were cast, the winning candidates were announced. Averie T. was elected president, with Helen H. elected as vice-president, Gabe W. elected as secretary, and Griffin F. elected as treasurer.
