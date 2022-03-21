OSWEGO COUNTY – Students teams from eight local school districts recently competed in the Oswego County Academic Youth (OCAY) League’s third competition of the school year, labeled the “Centennial Celebration,” in recognition of the 100th competition.
The event kicked off with three major anniversary-themed challenges. Teams from each school district were first challenged to redesign the OCAY League’s 25-year-old logo, followed by a request for student-driven mission and vision statements to replace the original. Each team was also tasked with brainstorming a motto for the event that is both attention grabbing and reflects the values of the league.
In pairs, students took five different quizzes that featured past topics used throughout the OCAY League’s 25-year history. Topics included the 1970s, anatomy and physiology, Greek mythology, world currency and authors.
Scores were based on overall quiz score, logo design, vision and mission statement, and motto. The first-place team from Sandy Creek High School was comprised of Emma Halsey, Hailey McNitt, Abby Lantry, Jessica Graham, Nate Phillips and Matt Trudell. Oswego High School placed second, while Mexico High School placed third.
“The OCAY League’s 100th event challenged students to set the stage for our next 100 competitions,” OCAY League Coordinator Caitlin White said. “Developing a logo, motto, mission and vision statement is no easy task, and every team successfully met that challenge. Congratulations to all teams on a job well done!”
OCAY League was organized in the spring of 1997 with the idea that academics merit a standing comparable to athletics. Students’ academic skills are challenged and showcased in a wide variety of competitive events that emphasize scholastic excellence, team building, leadership and creativity. A particular strength of the league is its emphasis on cooperative problem-solving. OCAY League is coordinated through the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s gifted and talented program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.