Sandy Creek walk-in pre-K, kindergarten registration

SANDY CREEK - Walk-in pre-K and kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 year at Sandy Creek Central School District will be on Feb. 5-6.
Parents or guardians looking to register their child for classes beginning in September 2020 may do so in the elementary school lobby from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 6.
Registration packets and additional information can be found electronically on the district website, www.sandycreekcsd.org.
Those with further questions should contact the Sandy Creek Elementary office at 315-387-3445 ext. 1110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.