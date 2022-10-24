Saranac Lake scientist deploying to Antarctica

Lija Treibergs will speak about polar research and her upcoming deployment to Antarctica at Paul Smith’s. Photo courtesy of Anna Bergstrom

PAUL SMITHS — The Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute recently announced that Lija Treibergs, research associate for the AWI, will be deployed to Antarctica for three months starting in late November to support the McMurdo Dry Valleys Long Term Ecological Research project.

During her deployment, which will be her second on Antarctica, Treibergs will be conducting field-based research on lakes in the dry valleys and participating in laboratory analysis at McMurdo Station.

