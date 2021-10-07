SCCS (Co.R.E.) Robotics Club fundraiser

PULASKI - The SCCS (Co.R.E.) Robotics Club will hold a fundraiser from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. (or sold-out) on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Salmon River International Fishing Museum, 3044 State Route 13 in Pulaski.
The club will sell chicken gyros with potato chips and bottled water for $10.
During the fundraiser the fishing museum will hold fishing themed games for kids and will be open for tours.
Money raised will help the club pay for uniforms, new equipment, tournament registration fees and other costs associated with competitions.
This event is open to the public.
