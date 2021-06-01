Samaritan group taking scholarship applications
WATERTOWN — The Samaritan Foundation is accepting applications for the fourth annual Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship.
Two scholarships of $2,000 each are awarded each year. Before she died in March 2020, Susan Peters, a retired nurse from Samaritan Medical Center, established the scholarship in 2018 through the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation for registered nurses looking to advance their careers as nurse practitioners.
Mrs. Peters graduated from the former House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing and served as a staff RN and a nurse manager of Samaritan’s medical/surgical, orthopaedic and alternate level of care units for more than 20 years. She retired from Samaritan Medical Center in 1999 as a certified oncology nurse.
“Susan so generously established this scholarship to promote the nurse practitioner profession because she felt there is an increasing need for these professionals due to the nationwide shortage of physicians,” Beth Fipps, vice president of Samaritan Foundation and Community Services, said in a prepared statement.
The application period for the Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship will remain open until July 15. A scholarship award announcement will take place on Aug. 1. Last year’s recipients were Cindy Keenan and Lindsey Williams.
To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must be an RN with a minimum of two full years’ working experience and must be a resident of either Jefferson or Lewis counties. RNs currently working for Samaritan are preferred, but not mandatory.
Medical/surgical experience is preferred, but not necessary. RNs are eligible to apply after successful completion of the first semester of a nurse practitioner program with at least a B average. As part of the application, RNs must describe why they are pursuing their nurse practitioner degree and where, as well as whether or not they have a financial need. Two letters of recommendation and a transcript must be submitted with the application.
For more information, or to obtain a scholarship application, contact the Samaritan Foundation at 315-785-4584 or visit samaritanhealth.com/scholarships. Completed forms can be emailed or mailed to info@shsny.com or 830 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
