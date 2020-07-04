PHOENIX — It’s surely been a year like no other. As end of year celebrations like concerts, scholarships and banquets began to rise on the calendar horizon, with school closed and activities cancelled, local organizations were determined to do what they could to maintain and honor the traditions and awards that went with them. Groups like Dollars for Scholars, the Phoenix Chorus and Drama Boosters and the Phoenix Band and Colorguard Boosters still opened up their scholarship applications on schedule, in hopes that opportunities would emerge to present those selected award honors which continue to support students planning for college.
In the 2020 world of school connections, as May wound down, social-distancing was still required, however, offering a challenge to all. So, although they had each received applications and chosen recipients, figuring out how to celebrate the achievements under those current social conditions was new for everyone. Totally committed to their missions, and devoted to student engagement, it wasn’t long before each organization tapped into their total demographic, and in some cases technology, to create an experience of memorable cheer!
The Band and Colorguard Boosters Club was among those that gathered together on Zoom – inviting staff, students and families to share in the moments. As they chatted from their separate spaces, award presenters and music department staff and supporters made their local pride in student performance and service very clear, presenting 14 scholarship awards.
Skylar Patnode received several awards including the Smokey Kizer Marching Band Scholarship, the Greg Woodruff Memorial Scholarship, along with a Phoenix Band and Colorguard Booster Club Scholarship. Aubrianna Renfrew also had a chance to shine with the Michelle (Huntley) Rudy Service Award, the Eileen Kinney Colorguard Award, a Phoenix Band and Colorguard Booster Scholarship and a Phoenix Firebird Colorguard/Winterguard Scholarship.
Another student presented with multiple awards included Isabella Stacy who received the Mark Storrings Service Award Scholarship, the Michelle Paczos Memorial Scholarship, the New York State Nation Field Band Conference award and the Woody Herman Jazz Award. Sarah Thorn received the Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award. The John Philip Sousa Award went to Hailey Goudy and Violet Ameele was awarded the Louis Armstrong award.
Dollars for Scholars had a wide variety of scholarships to present. They also chose a Zoom format that would allow the many students, staff and volunteers to join together in tribute to their award recipients. Lead by Kristin McDonald, Dollars for Scholars members in attendance included Wendy Dunnigan, Kristin MacDonald, Tim Burke, Janelle Matlock, Kathie Hetko, Donna Virkler, Paul Hurlbutt and Beth Myers. Also hopping in for specific presentations was counselor Nora Germaine, John C. Birdlebough High School Principal Thom Bailer and school district Superintendent Chris Byrne.
As the Dollars for Scholars presentation night script stated “Congratulations to this year’s graduating class and all of tonight’s award winners. Just over $48,000 in awards were presented tonight between Phoenix Dollars for Scholars and John C. Birdlebough High School”. Acknowledging the work done by volunteers to raise scholarship funds, and the variety of generous community members who contribute to, and even create local awards, Dollars for Scholars made sure to extend, “Many thanks to our donors for their continued support of these amazing students!”
Over the course of the evening, the following Dollars for Scholars scholarships and awards were presented to JCB students:
Sarah Thorn – Binghamton University
Linda Storrings Memorial Scholarship
Brian Dick Memorial Scholarship
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship
Teresa Uhl – Rochester Institute of Technology
American Legion Post 418 Scholarship -$500
American Red Cross scholarship $250 / Leaders Saves Lives Scholarship Program
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
NYS / HESC scholarship for Academic Excellence $500 a year
Nicholas Vaverchak- SUNY Brockport
Brian Dick Memorial Scholarship $500
Clyde S. Wratten Memorial Award $200
Tina Li – University of Buffalo
Caughdenoy Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship $300
James F. McLaughlin Next Generation Scholarship $500
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
Hailey Goudy – Binghamton University
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
The Medicine Place Health Science Scholarship $500
Larkin Memorial Scholarship $750
NYS / HESC scholarship for Academic Excellence - $500 a year
Salutatorian Award $100 generously donated by Fulton Savings Bank
Matthew Maestri – SUNY Oswego
Fulton Savings Bank $500 per year
Madison Watkins – Monroe Community College
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
Scholarship In Memory of James E. Remington - $500
Gladys Morley Scholarship Award $500
Caitlin George – Saint John Fisher
Dorothy Snyder-Hutchinson Memorial Scholarship -$250
Phoenix Class of 1963 Scholarship $250
Fred and Carolyn Caltabiano Scholarship $400
Valedictorian Award $150 award generously donated by Lifetouch School Portraits
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
NYS / HESC scholarship for Academic Excellence $1500 a year
Katelyn Kenner Carbonaro - Cayuga Community College
Charles Moyer Memorial Scholarship $500
Cody Volunteer Fire Department Frederick G Rumsey Scholarship - $500.
EJD PTO Scholarship $ 500
Amanda Anna Scholarship $1000
Jadan Bruno – Cayuga Community College
Scholarship in Memory of Dominick V. Mammolito $500
Jack Whorrall Memorial Technology Scholarship $ 500
Brianna Buonagurio - LeMoyne College
Clyde S. Wratten Memorial Award $200 scholarship
Grace Arnold – Wayne State University
Webster Engineering Scholarship $1500 renewable scholarship
Edge Federal Credit Union scholarship $500
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
NYS / HESC scholarship for Academic Excellence $500 a year
Madison Pelton – Morrisville State College
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
Savanah Neupert – University of Rochester
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
NYS / HESC scholarship for Academic Excellence -$500 a year
Paige Isabell – Syracuse University
Ralph Henderson Family Memorial Scholarship $300
Earle/Burgett Scholarship in the amount of $500
Alexandria Mills – LeMoyne College
Masonic Lodge / Eastern Star Scholarship $500 / Lodge - 369-Garrett Wikoff
Allison Grabowski – University of North Carolina
Scholarship in Memory of Dominick V. Mammolito $500
Violet Ameele – Rochester Institute of Technology
Betty and Maynard Lonis Memorial Scholarship $400
Jackson Butler - Purdue University
Oswego County Counselors Association Scholarship $500.
Abigail Meaker - Cayuga Community College
Oswego County Autism Task Force Scholarship for those with Autism Spectrum Disorders in Oswego County. $1000 scholarship
Skyler Patnode – Cayuga Community College
Fred and Carolyn Caltabiano Scholarship $400 in memory
Fulton Savings Bank Scholarship attending Cayuga CC this fall. $500 per year
Zaya Koegel - University of Albany
Word of Life Scholarship $500
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
Julianna Lewis – Roberts Wesleyan College
Knights of Columbus Scholarship $ 250
Betty and Maynard Lonis Memorial Scholarship $400
Michael Dion – Alfred State College
Ridge Barden Memorial Scholarship 500 in memory of Ridge Barden.
Scholarship In Memory of James E. Remington - $500
Isabella Stacy - LeMoyne College
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
Bob O’Connell Memorial Scholarship $500 in memory of Bob O’Connell.
Earle/Burgett Scholarship in the amount of $500 is given by the First Quartile Consulting firm.
Jena Klimaszewski – Clark University
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
Aubrianna Renfrew – Keuka College
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $500
Anna Renfrew Service Award –$500
Recognizing that they had a smaller group of scholarships to present, the Chorus and Drama Boosters went in a different presentation direction. It began with the idea of bringing a few members together in a parade of cars to drive by the homes of scholarship award winners in a parade of horn cheering down the street. But it wasn’t long before they stepped beyond to writing personal letters to the recipients and wanting students to actually receive their framed plaques of Firebird fanfare in style for real. With the help of the Phoenix Police Department and local officers and vehicles, a ‘parade route’ was laid out, with planned stops at each home, where one person would stand socially distanced to read each personal letter to that student about their chosen scholarship honor. Balloon bouquets were attached to plaques and certificates and left for student retrieval while other Booster members stood outside their cars from a distance, clapping and cheering. In total, there were seven Chorus and Drama Booster Scholarships presented, along with two June Dillon Scholarship awards, each for $500.
There were pictures taken and, like the Zoom videos from other organizations, posted online in celebratory style. Along with the first photos of the parade, one volunteer, Marie Kammerer Franke, wrote …
Dear seniors
The graduation you prepped your entire life for may look different than everyone else’s. But know, it is in our hearts as much if not more than ever. The scholarship ceremony might not have been in front of your classmates, friends, or families, but we all feel the emotions of recognition you deserve.
Today we might have only been able to celebrate a few, from a socially acceptable distance, with masks, for a moment or two, and in parade form. But know we cheered as loud as we could, honked until it was obscene, and every stop we made, we honored each of you.
The Phoenix Chorus and Drama Boosters Club presented the following scholarship awards:
Music Major/Minor Scholarship Award - Isabella Stacy
The Spirit/Citizenship Scholarship Award - Savannah Nuepert
Excellence in Theater Scholarship Award Allison Grabowski
The Dedication/ Commitment Scholarship Award Hailey Goudy
The Dedication/ Commitment Scholarship award Jenna Klimaszewski.
Excellence in Music/Theater Scholarship award – and June Dillion Scholarship award Zaya Koegel
The Behind the Scenes Scholarship award - and June Dillion Memorial Scholarship award Aubrianna Renfrew.
Although 2020 may be a year none will ever forget, taking a hold of those moments to celebrate right-of-passage life and community will also ring in memory for years ahead. As the signs popping up around Phoenix proclaimed, local supporters stepped up in pride, raising up the Class of 2020 the best way they know how. “Together. We will Strive. We Will Rise. Phoenix Strong.”
